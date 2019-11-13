Feeders Supply opens third Lexington location

Feeders Supply Company, known as “The Pet Lovers Store”, opened their third location in Lexington in the Millpond Shopping Center.

On November 13, the company celebrated their new location with a ribbon cutting prior to five days of grand opening festivities. Between November 13 and November 17, the first 30 customers to come in the store each day will receive a bag filled with premium products, $5 pet washes, and will be able to enter in-store giveaways.

As a Kentucky owned and operated company for over 60 years, Feeders Supply is excited to increase its presence in Lexington.

“Our third location confirms our commitment to provide premium products to Lexington area pet lovers,” said Brannon Dixon, CEO of Feeders Supply Company.

The new location is spacious with more than 11,000 square feet of space featuring four private self-serve pet wash stations, an expansive fish department, obedience training for dogs, and a community event space to host adoption events with Lexington Humane Society and other local rescue organizations.

Feeders Supply is dedicated to carrying a great selection of pet food with advances in nutrition and an expanded collection of supplies for your pets. Each Feeders Supply associate goes through extensive training to help pet lovers identify the right products for their pets.

The newest Feeders Supply is located at 3650 Boston Road in the Millpond Shopping Center.

