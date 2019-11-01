Ace November 2019 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the November 2019 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In this issue, we talk about UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell In this issue, we talk about UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell Million Dollar Shot for the Town Branch Project, and we celebrate the 1000th show of WoodSongs.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and we have the perfect Holiday Guide for the events happening in November.

And Chef Tom teaches us how to make a Bourbon Turkey for Thanksgiving.

We also highlight Lexington news & events for Food, Drinks, Community, Home & Garden, and Health & Outdoors.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.