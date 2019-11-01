Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, November 2019

NEWS

Bd’s Mongolian Grill closed their newest location next to Malibu Jacks on Nicholasville Road to focus on their original location in Hamburg.

BurgerFi and Moe’s near Cinemark Fayette Mall will close and reopen in a new building at the former site of Johnny Carino’s on Nicholasville Road.

Drake’s is opening a new location in Hamburg.

Dave and Buster’s, a full-service restaurant and entertainment arcade, plans to begin construction at the Southpark Shopping Center on Nicholasville Road in early 2020.

Gus’s Fried Chicken celebrated their one year anniversary downtown with a ribbon cutting.

Lawrence Weeks has been named Executive Chef of Honeywood at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road will close and relocate across the road in the former parking lot of Walmart.

Wilson’s Grocery and Market celebrated their one year anniversary 1st birthday with the “new” owners last month.

EVENTS

Sunday November 3

Temple Adath Israel hosts Top Nosh with special guest and Top Chef season 16 runner up Sara Bradely on Sunday, November 3 at 2 pm.

Wednesday, November 6

Allison Davis from Wild Thyme will present tips and tricks for perfecting your pie crust and incorporating fall harvest ingredients on Wednesday, November 6 at Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch at 6:30 pm.

Thursday November 7

Winchell’s hosts Mexican Food Day to raise money for the new playground at Maxwell Elementary on Thursday, November 7 from 11 am to 11 pm.

Friday November 8

The Lexington Theatre Company collaborates with Chef Ouita Michel on Script To Table, a three-course dinner inspired by Sondheim on Sondheim at Fasig-Tipton on Friday November 8 at 5:30 pm. There is a second seating on Saturday, November 9 at 5:30 pm.

Saturday November 9

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson of Lexington 10th Annual Hero Day Chili Cook Off is on Saturday, November 9 at 11 am.

Sunday November 10

Lockbox hosts a pre-fixe dinner to benefit No Kid Hungry on Sunday, November 10 at 5:30 pm.

Tuesday November 12

ArtsPlace Literary Luncheon with poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson, along with other special guests Gurney Norman, Bobbie Ann Mason, Ed McClanahan, and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall is on Tuesday, November 12 at noon.

Saturday November 16

Midway Charity Chili Cook Off is in downtown Midway on Saturday, November 16 at noon.

Chef Ouita Michel and Master Distiller Chris Morris create a signature menu for The Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Dinner on Saturday, November 16 at Woodford Reserve at Distillery at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday November 27

Lexington Rescue Mission hosts a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Broadway Christian Church on Wednesday, November 27 at 4 pm.

This article also appears on page 14 of the November 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

