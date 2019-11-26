Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, December 2019

NEWS

BurgerFi is opening a new location in Hamburg in the former Back Yard Burgers.

East End Tap and Table has opened in the former Dunkin Donuts location on Main.

El Cid Mexican Restaurant is opening in the former Sav’s Grill location on South Limestone.

Frank’s Donuts, which has locations in Georgetown, Winchester and Paris, is opening its first Lexington location at 549 East Third Street.

The Horse and Jockey, a new Irish gastropub, will open at Cheapside and Short in the former spot of Cheapside Bar and Grille and The Ruddy Duck Grill.

Marksbury Farm sausage is avail-able in more than 30 Kroger stores across Kentucky.

McLeod’s Coffee House has opened on Southland Drive.

Outback Steakhouse closed their old location on Tiverton Way and relocated to Fayette Mall across from P.F. Chang’s.

SAV’s new restaurant is opening soon for lunch and dinner at their new location at 630 E. Main Street.

Shakespeare & Co. closed in Hamburg, leaving only the original location downtown on the corner of Short and Broadway open.

EVENTS

Sunday, December 1

Chuck Williams’ annual Auction & Chili Cook-Off is Sunday, December 1 at the former Walmart on Richmond Rd. Lunch and a preview of the items up for bid will begin at noon with the auction starting at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3

Join Lockbox for Part 3 of the Women Chef’s of KY Dinner series at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington featuring a five course dinner menu created by local chefs on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, December 5

You’re invited to celebrate the Christmas season at The Kentucky Castle with dinner and live music on Thursday, December 5 beginning at 7 pm.

Friday, December 6

The Christmas Bake Sale at Holy Mother Queen of All Greek Orthodox Church is Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 from 8 am until 5 pm.

Saturday, December 7

Enjoy a breakfast with the man himself, Santa Claus, at Bar Louie on Saturday, December 7 from at 8 am until 10 am.

Join registered dietitians from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for Sip, Savor, & Celebrate, a holiday cooking workshop teach-ing healthy holiday appetizers, sides, drinks, and sweet treats at the Lexington Public Library, Eastside Branch on Saturday, December 7 at 12 pm.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers hosts their annual Breakfast With Santa at the Bronte Bistro on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14.

Sunday, December 8

Celebrate the season at The Kentucky Castle with a Christmas Brunch in the Grand Ballroom on Sunday, December 8 at 12 pm.

Monday, December 9

Williams Sonoma at The Summit at Fritz Farm is hosting a Christmas Decorating Cookie Class on Monday, December 9 at 6 pm.

Monday, December 16

Enjoy 25% off all made-to-order sandwiches 5-7 pm at Good Foods celebrating the round-up program partners. December’s featured orga-nizations include God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Good Foods Charitable Foundation (December’s round up recipient).

Monday, December 23

Celebrate Christmas with “The Night Before Christmas Eve” Dinner in the Grand Ballroom with Santa at The Kentucky Castle on Monday, December 23 at 6 pm. Enjoy a chef’s table dinner, social seating, entertaining story time with Santa, and photo opportunities.

