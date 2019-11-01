Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, November 2019

NEWS

The Bourbon Chase took place last month, celebrating the best of Kentucky with a 200-ish mile running relay across the Bluegrass State that winds its way through the historic Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Goodwood Brewing teamed up with Bardstown Bourbon Company for a limited, regional release of an 11-year old bourbon. They used a Goodwood Brewing Brandy Barrel Honey Ale cask to finish the aging process for the bourbon. The bourbon flavor is accentuated with honey, caramel, fig, malt, and dried fruit.

Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release Bourbon is now available nationally, for a limited time. It’s finished with 10 very distinct wood staves to feature more pronounced fruit notes and a brighter finish.

Tennessee Apple is the newest member of the Jack Daniel’s family.

Holiday tours and lunches at Woodford Reserve Distillery begin on Saturday, November 30 and continue every Friday and Saturday into December. Guests can choose between a tour and lunch experience or just a lunch experience at the distillery.

Woodford Reserve released a new limited-selection bourbon called Woodford Reserve: Chocolate Malted Rye. The bourbon has hints of dark chocolate and spice at a 90.4 proof. The mash bill is 70% corn, 15% chocolate malted rye, and 15% distiller malt.

Epping’s on Eastside welcomes American winemaker Peter Franus and his wife Deanne to Lexington for a unique wine tasting event on Friday, November 1 at 5:30 pm. Chef de Cuisine Nate Voorhees prepares a small plate to pair with four of Franus’ Napa wines, including two from his Brandlin Vineyard on Mt. Veeder.

The annual Nate’s Coffee Stout release and breakfast is at both Country Boy taprooms on Saturday, November 2 at 8 am.

Join Wise Bird Cider‘s Co-Owner, Tim Wright, and Wine + Market’s Co-Owner, Renée Saunier Brewer, in a guided tasting of 5 ciders and a spread of cheese and charcuterie on Wednesday, November 6 at 6 pm.

The Lexington Bourbon Academy Bourbon Master Class is at Barrel House Distilling Company on Sunday, November 10 at 5 pm.

The Lexington Bourbon Society November Social Sipper is at the Bear and the Butcher on Wednesday, November 13 at 6:30 pm.

The Mane on Main hosts Cocktails and Conversation with Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman on Thursday, November 14 at 5 pm.

Kentucky Humanities Council presents Books & Brews Trivia at West Sixth Brewing on Thursday, November 14 at 7 pm.

Join Italian winemaker, Rosalba Andretta, for an exclusive tour of Andretta Wines at the Beaumont Liquor Barn on Wednesday, November 20 at 6 pm. Rosalba walks you through their process and intricacy of Italian winemaking as you taste some of their favorite wines from Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto regions.

Celebrate the Harvest Season with Whiskey Bear as they take a dive into the world of Rye Whiskey and its history in America and around the world on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm.

