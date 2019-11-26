Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, December 2019

NEWS

How to celebrate a World Series victory?

Coming off his team’s 4-3 series win over the Astros to take home the coveted World Series trophy, Zimmerman knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate…with bourbon.

The first baseman and a group of friends visited Woodford Reserve to choose his own personal selection barrel. He gifted a bottle to all of his team-mates and his friends who had come to Kentucky with him to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding.

Pivot is Kentucky Proud

Pivot Brewing is now listed as Kentucky Proud.

Venues of The Grand Reserve Plan to Rebrand

The Venues of the Grand Reserve located at 903 Manchester Street will rebrand with a new restaurant, bar and museum along with a new catering service known as Old Tarr Venues, exploring the heritage of the Old Tarr Distillery location.

‘Tis the Season

Experience Maker’s Mark Distillery’s yearly Holiday Open House celebration on Saturday, December 7 and December 14 beginning at 5 pm. This after-dark experience features bright lights, holiday décor, seasonal cocktails, and sweet treats. Self guided tours will be offered at your leisure, accompanied with 1 complimentary seasonal cocktail.

EVENTS

Saturday, December 5

Embrace the holiday season as Buffalo Trace illuminates the color-ful, festive displays at the Distillery on Saturday, December 5. Featuring the Kentucky State University Choir and a visit from Santa. Candlelight Tour at 5:30 pm, Carols and Holiday Stories at 6 pm, and Santa arrives at 6:30 pm.

Sip, Shop and Be Merry with Bourbon Women for their annual Holiday Sip & Shop event at Cork & Barrel on December 5 at 5:30 pm.

Friday, December 6

Wine+Market hosts their 9th annual Holiday Open House including bourbon & wine tastings, live music by Chris Sullivan and a rare bourbon raffle on Friday, December 6 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Sunday, December 8

Elevate your mixology skills to a new level of expertise with Lockbox’s cocktail class series: Cocktail, Savings & Booze on Sunday, December 8 at 3 pm.

Monday, December 9

Help Pivot Brewing decorate the taproom for the holidays during their Tacky Taproom Decorating Party on Monday, December 9 at 7 pm.

Tuesday, December 10

Join Wise Bird Cider’s Co-Owner, Tim Wright, and Wine + Market’s Co-Owner, Renée Saunier Brewer, in a guided tasting of 5 ciders and a spread of cheese and charcuterie on Tuesday, December 10 at 6 pm. They will walk you through the ciders and the boards and discuss pairing notes and tips for putting together your own boards this holiday season.

Friday, December 13

Rockhouse Brewing is hosting their 3rd anniversary party on Friday, December 13 at 4 pm.

Thursday, December 19

Liquor Barn in Hamburg hosts a Maker’s Mark: A Taste of Heritage event on Thursday, December 19 from 5 pm until 8 pm.

Thursday, December 26

The Kentucky Bourbon School hosts a very special holiday class at The Kentucky Castle on Thursday, December 26 at 6 pm. They are combining two popular classes into one, an overview of what bourbon is and how to taste bourbon like a professional.

__

This article also appears on page 15 of the December 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

