9 UK basketball vs Lamar University

After a big victory just two days prior against Mount St. Mary’s, the cats (5-1) welcomed the Cardinals of Lamar University (4-2) to Rupp Arena.

For the wildcats, So. Ashton Hagans (UK G), Fr. Tyrese Maxey (UK G), Fr. Kahlil Whitney (UK F), Gr. Nate Sestina (UK F), and Jr. Nick Richards (UK F) were the starters. Keion Brooks Jr. would be the first sub of the game.

To make a point that the cats mean business this year, Sestina took a 3-point shot which would begin a 10-0 run. This run would force a Lamar timeout before the 16 minute media timeout.

After stretching the lead to a 15-2 run, Lamar would go on their own 17-4 run to tie the game. With a scoreless drought for the visiting team and four 3-point made shots by Maxey, the cats would regain the lead with a 20-0 run.

Going into halftime, UK is up 41-21 with seven made 3-point shots. All 9 wildcats who played in the first half got on the board.

Opening the second half with Hagans, Maxey, Whitney, So. EJ Montgomery (UK F), and Richards, they began with a 7-0 run yet again forcing Lamar to call a timeout before the 16 minute media timeout.

Cats would pull out this victory with their biggest lead of 27 points.

Richards had his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. He is the fourth UK player under the Calipari era to post three double-doubles within the teams first 6 games of the season (Patterson ’09-’10, Jones ’10-’11, Randle ’13-’14).

Maxey had a game-high 21 points and four 3-pointers.

Hagans scored 15 points and a game-high nine assists.

Quickley put up 11 points and has hit a 3-pointer in every game he has played in this season.

UK 81 – Lamar 54.

Next up for the cats are UAB at Rupp Arena on 11/29. Game can be watched on the SECNetwork.

