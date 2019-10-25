When is trick or treat 2019, Lexington?

When is trick-or-treating in Lexington?

Lexington Trick or Treat for 2019 is scheduled for 6 pm – 8 pm on Thursday, October 31, but there is no shortage of trick-or treating events before then.

The weather forecast on Thursday calls for showers, but a high of 59.

Trick or Treat for surrounding towns including Nicholasville, Georgetown, and Winchester will also be from 6 pm – 8 pm.

What other trick-or-treating and Halloween events are happening this year?

Friday, October 25

Lexington Christian Academy will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5:30pm – 7pm, prior to the LCA vs. Danville homecoming football game. Trunk or Treat is entirely free and open to the community.

Saturday, October 26

Man O’War Harley-Davidson is having Trick-Or-Treat at the Shop from 10am – 4pm.

Trick or Treat at Adrenaline Entertainment Centers in Hamburg all day on Saturday from 10 am until 10 pm.

Halloween at Explorium of Lexington includes a chemistry pumpkin show and trick or treat throughout the Museum from 11 am – 2 pm.

Bring the family downtown to 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for Trick-or-Treat with Pop Stars! and stock up on candy with the Blue Penguin starting at 5 pm. Enjoy face painting, spooky story time, and a costume contest.

Lexington Ice Center is hosting their fist annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening of trick or treat at Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill at 4:30 pm. Take a complimentary hay ride, enjoy live music, food + drink, crafts, and more.

Sunday, October 27

Transylvania University is hosting PumpkinMania Carving and Fall Festival from noon to 4 pm. The jack-o’-lanterns will be part of the university’s PumpkinMania on Tuesday, October 29. All are welcome to participate in the pumpkin carving, activities for kids, cornhole, vendors, and more.

A Lexington annual October tradition, the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade, will kick off in downtown Lexington at 4 pm with Halloween-inspired art and performances along with the Halloween Parade and Thriller reenactment.

Broadway Baptist Church is hosting Trunk or Treat from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Tuesday, October 29

Ages 0-5 are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Lexington Public Library Boo Bash. The Boo Bash will be held at various locations and different days throughout the week; Northside Library at 10 am.

Transylvania University’s ninth annual PumpkinMania is back from 5 pm – 8pm. Live music and food trucks begin at 5 pm and Trick-or-treating will start at 6 pm. Lighting of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison will be at 7 pm.

Get spooky with The Lyric for Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Stay for a free screening of Jordan Peele’s newest film, ‘Us’, immediately following.

Wednesday, October 30

Ages 0-5 are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Lexington Public Library Boo Bash. The Boo Bash will be held at various locations; Central Library at 10 am and Eastside Branch at 11 am.

Join Lexus of Lexington for their annual Trunk or Treat from 11 am to 5 pm including activities and crafts for kids, Halloween-themed treats, and lots of candy. Pets and kids of all ages welcome.

Trunk or Treat at Green’s Toyota is happening from 3 pm – 7 pm.

Come dressed in costume for a Community Halloween Party & Chili Cookoff at Beaumont Presbyterian Church along with fun, games, and treats for the whole family starting at 5:30 pm. Join Lexington Peddler’s Mall for their new event Antique-OR-Treat from 6 pm -7 pm. Vendors will be set up inside their booths with candy along with a costume contest, cookies, and more.

Trunk or Treat is happening at King’s Kids of King’s Way Church in Versailles at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, October 31

Ages 0-5 are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Lexington Public Library Boo Bash. The Boo Bash will be held at various locations and different days throughout the week; Tates Creek Branch at 11 am, Beaumont Branch at 11 am.

Join Joseph-Beth Booksellers for Trick or Treat Storytime complete with tricks and treats at 11 am. Make sure to wear your favorite costume since there will be trick o’ treat around the store.

Versailles will host their second annual Halloween Boo Bash with plenty of activities downtown, including trick-or-treating and a costume contest from 2 pm – 4:30 pm.

Put on a costume and come out to Newtown BCTC Campus parking for Newtown’s annual Trunk or Treat from 3 pm – 5 pm.

Celebrate the spookiest of nights with your family at Lexington’s Village Branch Library’s Family Spooktacular featuring crafts, activities, and trick-or-treat at 3:30 pm. Blue Grass Stockyards for Trick or Treat from 5 pm – 8 pm along with farm games, coloring, and Halloween movies. Bring the family out tofor Trick or Treat from 5 pm – 8 pm along with farm games, coloring, and Halloween movies.

Night of the Great Pumpkin Trick or Treat is happening on Main Street in Harrodsburg at 5:30 pm.

Fayette Mall will host Trick-or-Treat from 6pm – 8pm (or while supplies last) on Thursday, October 31. All children (12 and under) must be in costume and accompanied by an adult. Adults: please no masks.

Clays Mill Baptist Church will host their Fall Festival featuring inflatables, games, candy, and more from 6 pm – 8 pm.

Stop by on Halloween night at Lexington Calvary Church of the Nazarene for Trunk-Or-Treat and a dinner of chili, hot dogs, popcorn, and candy at 6 pm.

Halloween Bash at Kenwick Community Center is from 6 pm – 8 pm for children ages 12 and under.

All are welcome to Halloween MAINia Trick or Treat on Main Street in Winchester at 6 pm. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Lexington Avenue to Washington Street.

Henry Clay High School is hosting their 3rd Annual Safe Halloween from 6 pm – 9 pm. Themed hallways will welcome kids 12 and under for a safe and fun Halloween experience.

Spooky Time on Main is Nicholasville’s community trick-or-treat held from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Thrive Church is hosting Trunk or Treat with inflatables, a petting zoo, and of course multiple trunks at 6 pm.

KIDS EAT FREE

No tricks, only treats at Drake’s on Halloween because all day kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of adult entree. Dine-in only, kids menu only.

All costumed kids that dine at Sedona Taphouse on Halloween eat for free. Includes items from the Kids Menu only; one meal per child. Cannot be combined with other rewards or offers.

For more Lexington Halloween programming for 2019, including Haunted Houses and Fright Nights, click here.

