When does the time change for Fall Daylight Savings Time 2019

FALL IS HERE!

Which means it's time to wind that clock back an hour.

So, when does Daylight Savings Time end in 2019?

With winter coming and nightfall starting to come a little earlier each night, many of you are asking “when do I set my clock backwards this year?”

Daylight Savings Time 2019 ends on Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, November 2, remember to set your clocks backward one hour! (Spring forward, fall back.)

 

