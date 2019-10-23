When do the Lexington City Center hotels open

Lexington’s City Center has been in development for quite a few years and it was only within the last 2 years that construction had really taken off.

Some businesses have already opened within this giant building downtown (Starbucks, Jeff Ruby’s, Keeneland Mercantile), but the two hotels have been the most anticipated.

Developer Dudley Webb said that if construction remains on schedule and that all inspections are cleared, they are projected to open December 11.

Even though the hotels websites won’t allow anyone to book a room prior to January 1 online, guests can call the City Center’s Marriott to make a reservation for a room or even rent out an event space for the holiday.

