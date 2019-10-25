What to do for Halloween 2019 in Lexington?

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Not everyone may celebrate Christmas.

Not everyone may get into New Year’s Eve.

But everyone loves to have fun on Halloween. Here’s a select sampling of Lexington options from tots and toddlers all the way up to grownup zombies.

Fright Nights, Jacobson Park

Open weekends through October 31

Fright Nights at Jacobson Park offers three haunted attractions at on location spread over 40 acres of terrifying land. Feed your screams in newly expanded Dark Forest and 13 Doors.

Ghost Hunts at Waveland, Waveland State Historic Site

Friday, October 25 and November 1 at 8 pm

Is Waveland haunted? There are two chances to find out for yourself. The Lexington Paranormal Research Society will hold ghost hunts. Tickets are available on the evening of the walks which begin at 8 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight. Not recommended for children. The organization is donating all proceeds to the Friends of Waveland.

Great Bagel & Bakery, Spooky Cookie Party

Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 3 pm.

Join Great Bagel & Bakery for their first ever (spooky) Cookie Party at their Boston Road location for a family-friendly event open to the community. This family-friendly event is open to the community. The Halloween cookies are made with fresh-milled flour & free to kids of all ages.

Halloween at Blue Stallion

Saturday, October 26 at 11 am

Enjoy boos and brews at Blue Stallion featuring specialty beer infusions and our infamous haunted brewery tours. Dress up to win our costume contest, or bring your four-legged friend in their favorite outfit. We’ll have specials from Dad’s Favorites Deli and Porterhouse BBQ serving late night!

Halloween Extravaganza, Ethereal Brewing

Friday, October 25 at 5:30 pm

Join Ethereal Brewing for trick-or-treating at local businesses in the area until 8 pm. Afterwards, there will be a party at Ethereal that runs until midnight.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat, Fayette County

Thursday, October 31 from 6 until 8 pm

PumpkinMania Carving and Fall Festival

Sunday, October 27 from noon to 4 pm. The jack-o’-lanterns will be part of the university’s PumpkinMania on Tuesday, October 29. All are welcome to participate in the pumpkin carving, activities for kids, cornhole, vendors, and more.

Pumpkinmania, Transylvania University

Tuesday, October 29 starting at 5 pm

The ninth annual Pumpkinmania returns to Transylvania University with plenty of food trucks, music, candy for trick-or-treaters and free, nearby parking.

Hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of Old Morrison off West Third Street will be lit. Live music and food trucks begin at 5 pm and Trick-or-treating will start at 6 pm. Lighting of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison will be at 7 pm.

Pumpkin Patch Train- Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum, Versailles

Weekends in October at 2 pm

Join Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum staff as Life Adventure Center hosts a stop at the pumpkin patch. During the train ride to scenic Tyrone Bridge, you will make a stop at Life Adventure Center’s Abbott Station and experience a campfire while you pick out your very own pumpkin to keep.

Safety City Trick or Treat Night, Safety City

Friday, October 25 from 6 until 8 pm

Walk around the safety city, stopping for treats and scares along the way. SCAPA students will perform a spooky concert and community organizations will hand out candy and resources.

Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival, Downtown Lexington

Sunday, October 27 starting at 4 pm

The Lexington Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival, which has been named a top 10 Halloween destination by USA Today, returns to downtown Sunday, October 27.

This year’s event features the Wicked Wonders Art Market (4 – 8 pm); the Halloween Variety Show (4:30 pm); and Halloween and Thriller Parade (6:30 pm).

Wicked World Scaregrounds, Tates Creek Rd.

Thursdays and Saturdays in October through October 31, starting at 7:30 pm

Wicked World Scaregrounds host three absolutely scary attractions.

—

For a list of where and when to trick-or-treat for 2019, in and around Lexington, click here.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889