UK Women’s Volleyball falls to University of Georgia

On Friday, October 11, University of Kentucky Women’s Volleyball fell to the University of Georgia Bulldogs in five sets.

The Wildcats fought hard to come back after losing 25-23 in both of the first two sets. Even after rallying to win sets three and four (25-20 and 25-15), the Georgia Bulldogs knocked down No. 12 ranked Kentucky in set five (15-12).

With the loss, Kentucky Volleyball saw its 29-match SEC win streak break — the teams first SEC loss since 2017 against Florida.

Despite the hard-fought battle, and ultimate loss against the Bulldogs, the Wildcats had a lot of things to be proud of.

It was no surprise that senior, and Lexington native, Leah Edmond led the way offensively for Kentucky. The 6-2″ Outside Hitter had 22 kills in the match against Georgia, and now she’s just 18 kills away from breaking the school’s all-time record for kills in a career. And she didn’t stop there, Edmond also had 11 digs for the night — earning her sixth double-double of the season.

Alli Stumler (16), Caitlyn Cooper (11), and Kendyl Paris (10) also recorded double-digit kills for the night.

Defensive Specialist, Gabby Curry, became the seventh member of the Kentucky Volleyball program to reach 1,000 career digs. She also had a match-high 22 digs and her first kill of the season.

Madison Lilley had 57 assists in the match, a new season high for the Junior setter. She also earned her ninth double-double with 13 digs.

The Wildcats travel to Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 16 to take on the Lady Vols. You can watch live on ESPNU, ESPN3 and the ESPN app at 7 pm.

