UK Football Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day

Kentucky football will return to Kroger Field at 7:30 pm on Saturday October 12, to host University of Arkansas in the annual Homecoming game. University of Kentucky faculty and staff have a special opportunity to cheer on the Cats as part of Teacher Appreciation Day at Kroger Field.

University of Kentucky faculty and staff are able to purchase specially priced $35 tickets by visiting http://UKathletics.com/EYFT and using their @uky.edu email address. Mobile tickets will be available to access through the UK Athletics app or by logging into My UK Account from a mobile device. For assistance with accessing mobile tickets, visit https://UKathletics.com/MobileTickets. This offer is only available online prior to the game.

UK will participate in the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week as part of Teacher Appreciation Day. Extra Yard for Teachers elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development.