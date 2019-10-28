Town Branch Park receives $1 million donation from UK Coach Matthew Mitchell

On Monday, October 28, Town Branch Park park officials announced that UK women’s basketball head coach, Matthew Mitchell, and wife, Jenna Mitchell, will donate $1 million to help build the Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington.

Before construction can begin, officials say they need to raise $31 million in private donations. After the Mitchell’s donation, the fundraising total currently adds up to $10.6 million.

Town Branch Park will be an inclusive and dynamic 10-acre park that will occupy the space between the expanded Lexington Convention Center and Oliver Lewis Way. The park will be the anchor to Town Branch Commons, a transformative public-private linear park system that traces the historic Town Branch Creek through downtown.