Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers coming to Lexington in 2020

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Sturgill Simpson, is coming home to Kentucky and bringing a special friend with him, Tyler Childers. The tour, A Good Lookin’ Tour, is for his latest album release called Sound & Fury.

The duo are coming to Rupp Arena on Friday, February 28, 2020. If you can’t make that show, they are ending their tour in Louisville on Sunday, May 24 at the KFC Yum! Center.

“We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows. For free tickets send a message to Tyler’s Instagram,” said Simpson.



Fans can get their tickets through Ticketmaster beginning Friday, November 8 at 10 am.

For each ticket sold, a dollar will be donated to the nonprofit organization, Special Forces Foundation.

Simpson was born in Jackson, KY and began is music career in 2004 when he formed a band called Sunday Valley. Childers is from Lawrence County, KY and released his first album, Bottles and Bibles, in 2011 when he was 19 years old.

Simpson produced Childers breakthrough album, Purgatory, in 2017.

