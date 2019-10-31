Shakespeare & Co. brings two new concepts to downtown location

Once upon a time, there were three different Shakespeare & Co. locations in Lexington. The location in Chinoe Shopping Center closed a couple years ago, the one in Hamburg closed last week, and now only the original location on the corner of Short and Broadway remains.

But owner Edward Saad didn’t close the other two restaurants without a plan for something better. He recently renovated the original location downtown and launched two new concepts including a bar and a nightclub.

With an ideal downtown location and realizing Lexington has too many restaurants, Saad knew he needed to do something to stand out. From the updated decor, a streamlined menu with plenty vegan options, and detailed cocktail list made to look like a screenplay, the new experience and concept of Shakespeare & Co. does the job.

The new concept focuses more on theater, Shakespeare and films, which is apparent and makes sense as this location sits across the street from Lexington Opera House.

Saad, a University of Kentucky Ph.D. in chemical engineering, establised Shakespeare & Co in 2001, after a long career in the oil and gas industry. He spent decades traveling as he found a love for the hospitality industry and the desire to create a concept that made customers feel at home.

Even with the new concepts, Shakespeare & Co. still has that Victorian era feel and comfortable, homey atmosphere that sets the downtown restaurant apart from others and keeps customers coming back to experience.

Shakespeare & Co. is located at 367 W Short St. and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

