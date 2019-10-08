Mt. Sterling Court Days returns this fall

The 2019 Mt. Sterling Court Days will be held on Friday, October 18 through Monday, October 21.

This four day event is Kentucky’s oldest running festival where roughly 1,500 vendors set up throughout historic downtown Mt. Sterling — attracting around 200,000 patrons.

October Court Days began at the turn of the 19th Century in 1794 when the Kentucky General Assembly decided that each county should meet once a month to hold court. This day quickly became an annual trading day where people came from miles around to buy, sell and trade. And more than 200 years later, it still remains that way today.

Mt. Sterling’s October Court Days is still the largest outdoor festival in Kentucky and features a wide variety of items, along with a huge assortment of food options, and live music.

The festival is open from dawn to dusk (8 am to 6 pm), Friday through Monday. Free Admission.

For more information please visit October Court Days on Facebook or www.mtsterlingtourism.com

