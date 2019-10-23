Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Rupp Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are a traveling basketball team that do more than play a basketball game. They are famous for their tricks and ball handling skills. Put on shows for the young kids who think the players skills are magic.

Their world tour, “Pushing the Limits”, will be making a stop at Rupp Arena on January 17, 2020. Fans of the Globetrotters’ can experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.

This is the hall of fame teams 94th consecutive year and will feature over 280 games through April in North America.

New to the tour:

Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year, hoping to add to their list of impressive accolades and innovations.

In many markets, the Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow in the dark Baden basketball to provide the illumination.

The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Head Coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!” Also celebrating on this tour is their 10th anniversary of the 4-point shot, which is taken 30-feet from the basket. They bringing back their “Magic Pass” pre-game event which encourages fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite player, get pictures and autographs, and do the famous Globetrotter ball spin. You can purchase your ticket here.

