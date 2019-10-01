Hammock Hangout in Jacobson Park to break world record

This past weekend, Water + Oak partnered with the Lexington Parks and Recreation to host a Hammock Hang Out at Jacobson Park. With 300 hammocks set up, their goal was to break the record of most people in a hammock at one time.

The community wide event was also intended to bring people together to meet and relax.

Water + Oak is a specialty outdoor retailer with stores in Louisville and Lexington at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Their mission is to provide the highest quality outdoor gear to residents in Louisville, Lexington and the surrounding area.

During the event, Water + Oak set up a remote pop-up shop along with Athleta Lex and Explore Kentucky. There was a slacklining station, a mobile shop set up by Drip Coffee Co. and a table from iHeartMedia.

For more pictures from the Hammock Hang Out event, click here.

