Final event for the Branching Out program in Lexington

Branching Out is the city’s effort to plant at twenty different sites throughout Lexington to recognize the 20 years of Reforest the Bluegrass.

Beginning in 1999, Reforest the Bluegrass is a large-scale service event that happens each year and to date has planted 142,000 native tree seedlings.

The final date of this program is Saturday, November 2 from 1 pm until 8 pm. The times and places are as followsn:

Round 1 Tree Plantings – 1 pm 2048 Deauville Dr. 1816 Versailles Rd.

Round 1 Tree Plantings – 1 pm Round 2 Tree Plantings – 3 pm 621 Parkside Dr. Wolf Run Park (1616 Maywick View Ln.)

Round 3 Tree Plantings – 5 pm Coolavin Park (550 West Sixth St.)

Wrap-up Celebration at West Sixth Brewing 501 West Sixth St. Drinks and Food provided



BACKGROUND ON REFOREST THE BLUEGRASS

More than 190 acres of floodplains restored

More than 16,500 volunteers involved

More than 142,000 tree seedlings planted

Around 65 percent first-year survival rates

Fewer than $175,000 of local government funds spent

More than $130,000 private funds raised

If plantings had been contracted out, they would have cost $1.2 million

