Final event for the Branching Out program in Lexington

By Staff -
28
Branching Out: group of people in a field planting trees

Branching Out is the city’s effort to plant at twenty different sites throughout Lexington to recognize the 20 years of Reforest the Bluegrass.

Beginning in 1999, Reforest the Bluegrass is a large-scale service event that happens each year and to date has planted 142,000 native tree seedlings.

The final date of this program is Saturday, November 2 from 1 pm until 8 pm. The times and places are as followsn:

  • Branching Out: group of people in a field planting treesRound 1 Tree Plantings – 1 pm
    • 2048 Deauville Dr.
    • 1816 Versailles Rd.
  • Round 2 Tree Plantings – 3 pm
    • 621 Parkside Dr.
    • Wolf Run Park (1616 Maywick View Ln.)
  • Round 3 Tree Plantings – 5 pm
    • Coolavin Park (550 West Sixth St.)
  • Wrap-up Celebration at West Sixth Brewing
    • 501 West Sixth St.
    • Drinks and Food provided

BACKGROUND ON REFOREST THE BLUEGRASS

  • More than 190 acres of floodplains restored
  • More than 16,500 volunteers involved
  • More than 142,000 tree seedlings planted
  • Around 65 percent first-year survival rates
  • Fewer than $175,000 of local government funds spent
  • More than $130,000 private funds raised
  • If plantings had been contracted out, they would have cost $1.2 million

 

 

