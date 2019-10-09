Elton John coming to Rupp Arena 2020

Rupp Arena announced Elton John is performing at the venue in the summer of 2020. What’s the exact date? When do tickets go on sale?

Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Rupp Arena on Friday, June 5.

The Farewell Tour began in September 2018 to sold-out crowds. Performing hits like “Bennie and the Jets”, “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and many more. The audience will experience a glimpse into Elton’s life and the personal meanings behind his music.

He announced this 5 continents, over 350 dates, 3-year long tour back in January 2018. This tour marks his retirement from performing for more than 50 years.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 18 at 10 am.

Elton also added the KFC Yum! Center to his tour on Sunday, April 26.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889