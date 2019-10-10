Downtown Lexington road construction continues through the fall

“Anyone who has been downtown lately has seen a lot of change. Residents and visitors are beginning to enjoy new shops, restaurants and attractions – and there’s more on the way,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “In the meantime, many of these improvement require short-term impacts to the roadways, though the end result will be a more vibrant downtown Lexington with better roads.”

Projects anticipated to start this year are:

Roadway restoration and paving around City Center and the Lexington Center expansion.

A 1,900 foot section of sanitary sewer along Manchester Street.

Milling and paving on Main Street between Mill and Jefferson Streets, High Street between Limestone and Jefferson and all of Lexington Center Drive.

Burying utility lines on Winslow Street.

Not all construction happening can physically be seen. One major improvement are the new sanitary sewer lines being put in along Midland and adjoining streets.

The city is also partnering with Columbia Gas and Kentucky Utilities to make sure streets are properly paved after work underground has been completed.This process should help reduce the total traffic impact on affected roadways.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their drive around downtown due to lane closures and construction. To help you plan that drive, click here.