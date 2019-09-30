Vitale Buford’s new memoir on the high cost of perfection

Vitale Buford is relaxing at Martine’s Pastries at the exact table where she sat and wrote her book, Addicted to Perfect, four months ago. No one who runs into her would guess that she survived a 10-year love affair with Adderall.

But that’s the truth about addiction. You never really know who is struggling with it, and you can never really know what someone is using, or has used, to numb their pain.

“When people think of recovery, they think of drugs and alcohol, but as humans we are all using some- thing to numb the pain,” says Buford. “Whether it’s television, relationships, food, gambling; all of us have some- thing we use to cope with the things happening in our lives.”

Buford’s upcoming memoir details her real and raw journey through an addiction to Adderall and ultimately perfection, and how she finally broke free.

She was introduced to Adderall as a “study drug” during her junior year of college. She lost 20 pounds and received the best grades of her life with her hardest course load yet. She loved the weight loss and the newfound effortless ability to accomplish proj- ects. By her senior year, she was able to obtain her own prescription. She sensed it was going to become a problem, but found it irresistible.

For the next ten years, she successfully hid her addiction from everyone. She got her first job in public relations, and recalls, “because of my work ethic and my ability to work 24 hours a day, I got promoted.” In her marketing role for a prominent law firm, she quickly rose through the ranks to become a department director at the age of 25.

At the height of her addiction, she was taking 360mg a day, while the recommended daily allowance is 50mg. No one had any idea she was a slave to this drug or the lengths she was going to obtain it — from doctor shopping, which is illegal, to the brink of going to jail.