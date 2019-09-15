UK Football vs #9 University of Florida

The stadium was electrifying.

Excitement flooding through Kroger Field.

Fans ready to scream, cheer, heckle anyone they needed to in order to help get the University of Kentucky their second straight win over the #9 ranked Gators of the University of Florida.

Even former University of Kentucky wildcats basketball players couldn’t miss this game. Alums like PJ Washington, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro had to come “home” and watch their boys in blue try to create a huge upset.

Unfortunately, the outcome was not what they had hoped for, but not for a valiant effort by the Wildcats.

UK won the toss and decided to defer to UF. Feleipe Franks (UF QB) moved the ball down the field with big throws to Trevon Grimes (UF WR) and Kyle Pitts (UF TE). Franks made another pass, but it was intercepted by Tyrell Ajian (UK S) on the UK 3 yard line and ran back for 22 yards.

The run was short lived due to Sawyer Smith (UK QB) fumbling the ball on his own 31 yard line and picked up by Brad Stewart Jr. (UF DB). It was during this run that UK suffered a targeting penalty and Yusuf Corker (UK S) was ejected from the game. Three plays later and UF is on the board with 7 after the made PAT.

The rest of the first quarter would be UK pushing the ball down the field, ending the quarter on Florida’s 26 yard line. Two plays into the second quarter and Smith throws to Ahmad Wagner (UK WR) for a 26 yard touchdown. Chance Poore’s (UK K) made PAT would tie the game at 7 all.

The second quarter would be UK’s best of the game. On Franks second play of the quarter, he was sacked by Kordell Looney (UK DT) for a loss of 5 yards and fumbled the ball. Taj Dodson (UK DB) was able to recover on his own 26 yard line. The Cats didn’t waste this opportunity and drove the ball down the field. Ending the run with a one yard rush touchdown by Smith, putting UK atop of Florida 14-7 with a made PAT.

The Cats would get one more touchdown in the third quarter making the score going into the 4th 21-10. It was looking like the Cats were going to be able to pull off yet another big upset, start their own streak. But the tides turned for Florida in the beginning of the fourth quarter. What was thought to be a big loss for the Gators when Franks went down, turned out to be their saving grace.

Franks went down with an ankle injury (our for remainder of season) and back-up Kyle Trask (UF QB) came into the game. In one quarter, Trask went for 9/13 pass completions, 126 yards, and no sacks. The Gators scored 3 touchdowns (with 2 failed 2-pt conversion attempts) ending the game 29-21. The Cats were unable to score any points in the fourth quarter, letting Florida go on a 19-0 run.

The Final Score: UF 29 – UK 21

Next week (9/21) the University of Kentucky go on their first road game to Mississippi State at 4 pm

—

