The Garage, a new neighborhood bar, offers camaraderie

What used to be a former 1927 Texaco gas station repair shop has transformed into the newest (and only) neighborhood bar on Leestown Road near Masterson Station.

The Garage officially opened on Friday, September 20 with the goal to give that area of Lexington exactly what it was missing: a place to form camaraderie.

“In reality The Garage was born out of a friendship,” says Aimee Lanza, the co-owner.

Lanza owns The Garage with Aaron Scott. Scott who bought the property in 2017 with no intentions of what he would do with it, but simply because he loved the idea of the space. After forming a friendship and doing some renovations, Lanza and Scott realized the former gas station might be a cool concept for a neighborhood bar.

Their friendship along with the apparent need to give this huge neighborhood a place to form the same type of friendship is what gave birth to The Garage. When you think about it, that part of Leestown Road really doesn’t have somewhere (at least not a bar) for neighbors to do so.

“I want it to be a place for people to come together, get to know each other, and hang out,” says Lanza. “For them to know that somebody cares enough about them to do something a little special and a little different.”

Although the space is renovated, there’s still that former garage-like feel. Everything inside is new, yet the space feels really cozy. From the detailed metal interior ceiling panels, light fixtures from the Pepper Distillery, Amish built picnic tables, and original bourbon wall mural; there’s an unconventional vibe to the bar that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

It was a natural fit to name it The Garage. “This is what it is. People congregate in their garage when they’re chatting with their neighbors anyway.”

The Garage will have different outdoor games and activities like cornhole, darts, pool tables, and more. Along with drink offerings, hot dogs and pre-packaged deli sandwiches – like you would find at a gas station – will be available. There are plans to have rotating food trucks on site consistently. Every Friday is Family Fun Night, where children and families can come hang out from open until 9 pm.

The Garage Bar is located at 3092 Leestown Road, open at 3 pm throughout the week and 11 am on weekends.



