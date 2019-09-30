Pumpkin Pasta for the fall season

After 45 minutes, I divided the dough into eighths. Working with one piece at a time (keeping the remainder covered in plastic to prevent drying out), I rolled the dough through a pasta roller, narrowing the setting after each pass until I reached the second to last setting on the pasta machine. With the pasta rolled out into sheets, I trimmed them into workable lengths, floured them, stacked them onto each other, cut them into 2” squares, and set them aside to dry just a tad.

Without a garganelli board, I simply could have rolled the pasta squares on a floured work surface for smooth garganelli. Scratch made penne for the win.

Rolling right along.

I placed each pasta square (pointed sides vertical) onto the ribbed garganelli board and, starting from the corner ends, rolled each piece around a small floured wooden dowel before sliding them off of the dowel onto a floured work board and setting them aside. Roll. Press. Repeat.

Not wanting the kill the delicate pasta in a heavy sauce, I took the brown butter-ish route.

I placed a saucepan over a medium high flame and carefully tumbled 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter into the hot pan. When the butter started to sizzle, I tossed a handful of fresh sage into the butter, flash-fried it until crisp, scooped the sage onto paper towels to drain, and reduced the heat to medium. There’s a fine line between browned butter and burned butter. It goes fast. The moment the butter turned toasty-brown, I carefully added 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, let the butter settle down, and whisked 1/4 cup pumpkin puree into the mix before pulling the sauce from the heat.