Lexington Home and Garden News – October 2019

Got a Tree?

Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the city to use for Lexington’s holiday season

City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees. If your tree is chosen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with the property owner remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however, removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

The chosen trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit Saturday, November 30, as part of Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities. The trees need to meet the following guide-lines:

40- to 50-feet high

20- to 25-feet wide

Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir Access must be provided with clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees;