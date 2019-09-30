Lexington Home and Garden News – October 2019

NEWS
Burn ban for Fayette County
Fayette County is under a burn ban by the Lexington Fire Marshal. This means people living within the county lines cannot set fires outdoors including: refuse, cooking, and construction debris. Even those with open burn permits are not allowed to burn outside.
The winner is…
The community of Lexington has spoken and the official flower is the Purple Coneflower. For the past few months people of Lexington submit- ted their votes for the Official Flower of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton made the announcement last month during a news conference.
Trash it!
Saturday October 12 is Trash Disposal Day at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. Drop off a level pickup load of bagged household waste and up to four tires (off the rim). This event is not for hazardous waste.
Got a Tree?
Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the city to use for Lexington’s holiday season
City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees. If your tree is chosen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with the property owner remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however, removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.
The chosen trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit Saturday, November 30, as part of Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities. The trees need to meet the following guide-lines:
40- to 50-feet high
20- to 25-feet wide
Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir Access must be provided with clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees;
There should be no other obstacles, such as buildings that may prevent access;
Must be able to back a low-boy trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side.
Property owners should call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at (859) 277-8703 if they want to donate a tree. You will be contacted by the city if your tree is chosen.
Hazardous Waste?
Fayette County residents may drop off household hazardous waste for disposal on Saturday October 19 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. Info, LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.
Leaf Collection
The city’s 2019 vacuum leaf collection program is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 4. The vacuum pickup is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service. The vacuum leaf collection program is a supplement to the year-round yard waste options.
EVENTS
October 2
Gardening 101: Ask and Expert, 2 pm, downtown Library
October 5
Fall Plant Exchange, 9 am, The Arboretum
October 11
Log & Timber Home Show, 1 pm, Lexington Convention Center (thru Sunday)
October 12
Lexington City-wide Free Trash Disposal Day, 6 am, 1505 Old Frank- fort Pike
October 19
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 1631 Old Frankfort Pike
__
This article also appears on page 18 and 19 of the October 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889