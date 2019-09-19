Lexington Fire Marshal issues burn ban

With little rain the past few weeks, the Lexington Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban for Fayette County until Monday, October 7 at 7 am.

Along with 22 days of no rain the humidity has been relatively low which creates a dangerous fire-weather condition. Weather conditions are expected to remain dry in the coming week.

With this ban, Fayette County community members are prohibited from setting fires outdoors until this ban is over. Fires include: refuse, cooking, and construction debris fires. Even open burn permits are suspended during the ban.

The ban is applied to all residents and businesses within Fayette County. To report a fire, use 911 in case of emergency or dial 859.231.5600 for non-emergent situations.

