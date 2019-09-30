Lexington Community News – October 2019

New life to former Kennedy’s lot

The University of Kentucky and Signet Real Estate Group broke ground on a mixed-use parking facility in the former Kennedy’s Bookstore location. This new structure will include over 900 new parking spaces and over 23,000 square feet of innovation and retail space.

Women in Business Expo

The 7th Annual Women in Business Expo is October 18 at the downtown Hilton. Keynote speakers include Azur Food Group restaurateur Sylvia Lovely and Felecia Hatcher, bestselling author of Start Your Business on a Ramen Noodle Budget. This annual conference is a day filled with informative breakout sessions, exhibitor booths, networking and a highly anticipated business pitch contest.

And the winner is…

Congratulations to Jeremey Burch for winning Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s mural contest. His painting has featured the mission of the health department and their CARES values (Caring, Accountability, Respect, Equity, and Service).

Burn ban for Fayette County

Fayette County is under a burn ban by the Lexington Fire Marshal. This means people living within the county lines cannot set fires outdoors including: refuse, cooking, and construction debris. Even those with open burn permits are not allowed to burn outside.