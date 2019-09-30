Lexington Community News – October 2019

New life to former Kennedy’s lot
The University of Kentucky and Signet Real Estate Group broke ground on a mixed-use parking facility in the former Kennedy’s Bookstore location. This new structure will include over 900 new parking spaces and over 23,000 square feet of innovation and retail space.
Women in Business Expo
The 7th Annual Women in Business Expo is October 18 at the downtown Hilton. Keynote speakers include Azur Food Group restaurateur Sylvia Lovely and Felecia Hatcher, bestselling author of Start Your Business on a Ramen Noodle Budget. This annual conference is a day filled with informative breakout sessions, exhibitor booths, networking and a highly anticipated business pitch contest.
And the winner is…
Congratulations to Jeremey Burch for winning Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s mural contest. His painting has featured the mission of the health department and their CARES values (Caring, Accountability, Respect, Equity, and Service).
Burn ban for Fayette County
Fayette County is under a burn ban by the Lexington Fire Marshal. This means people living within the county lines cannot set fires outdoors including: refuse, cooking, and construction debris. Even those with open burn permits are not allowed to burn outside.
Home Sweet Home
US News recently came out with a ranking of the top 125 places to live in the United States. Lexington made the list at #29. They describe this great town as a cultural blend of South and Midwest. How the University of Kentucky is a large employer for Lexington and the equestrian industry is the main economic driver. To be considered for this ranking, a city must have good value, a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and high quality of life.
New playground for Shillito Park
Shillito Park has been around since 1993, and with a completely wooden structure, it was time for an update. Lexington Parks and Recreation asked the community to help rebuild the neighborhood staple. The new playground features the same design concept as the original, but materials were improved for longevity and there are more accessible opportunities so all children can enjoy.
