Health and Outdoor News in Lexington – October 2019

Flu Season
Cold and Flu season has officially started in Lexington.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting the city’s first lab-confirmed case of the flu for the 2019-20 flu season.
The health department is providing free flu shots to the community 1-7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Fayette Mall, near the interior entrance of Dillard’s, as part of its annual preparedness exercise.
Flu shots are also available in the health department’s Public Health Clinic. Please call 859-288-2483 for details.
Pups
The sweet therapy pups at Blue- grass Care Navigators were finally given names from the hundreds of suggestions submitted by supporters. The first is Grace, a female Golden Retriever and will serve Eastern Kentucky. Her name means “in favor or good will” and “to honor.” The second is Rosemary, a female Yellow Labrador. Her name means “remembrance.” Lastly is Sampson, a male Yellow Labrador. His name means “service” and “sun.”
New Commissioner
Last month, the State Department for Public Health named Doctor Angela Tackett Dearinger as the new commissioner. She is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine and is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics, public health, and general preventive medicine.
October 1 Medicare Educational Update, 6 pm, Beaumont Library
October 5 Polo for the Cure, 6 pm, Commonwealth Polo Club
October 6 The Raven 10K and Robin 5K, 10 am, Raven Run Nature Sanctuary Walk to Remember with UK Children’s Hospital, 4 pm, The Arboretum
October 10 Flu Shots at the Mall, 1 pm, Fayette Mall
October 18 The Bourbon Chase, Bourbon Trail
October 19 The Pumpkin Run, 9:30 am, Wellington Park
October 27 Cupcake Classic 5k, 4 pm, Spindletop Hall
November 7 Holiday Open House, 2pm, Skin Secrets
This article also appears on page 13 of the October 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
