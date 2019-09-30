Health and Outdoor News in Lexington – October 2019

Flu Season

Cold and Flu season has officially started in Lexington.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting the city’s first lab-confirmed case of the flu for the 2019-20 flu season.

The health department is providing free flu shots to the community 1-7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Fayette Mall, near the interior entrance of Dillard’s, as part of its annual preparedness exercise.

Flu shots are also available in the health department’s Public Health Clinic. Please call 859-288-2483 for details.

Pups

The sweet therapy pups at Blue- grass Care Navigators were finally given names from the hundreds of suggestions submitted by supporters. The first is Grace, a female Golden Retriever and will serve Eastern Kentucky. Her name means “in favor or good will” and “to honor.” The second is Rosemary, a female Yellow Labrador. Her name means “remembrance.” Lastly is Sampson, a male Yellow Labrador. His name means “service” and “sun.”