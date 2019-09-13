Halloween Festival and Parade 2019

October is next month and you know what that means. HALLOWEEN! As the tradition lives on, the annual parade is set and ready to spook any fans of horror and the things that go bump in the night.

The Lexington Parks & Recreation brings the community of Lexington the annual Halloween Festival and Parade. This year, the parade is held on Sunday, October 27 beginning at 4 pm (October 28 if there is rain).

The night begins at the Wicked Wonders Market and Halloween Variety show in the Courthouse Plaza. There, people can find food and beverage vendors ready to fill all the ghouls and monsters bellies.

The actual parade begins to make its way down Main Street at 6:30 pm and will feature all sorts of characters, floats, artists, and entertainers.

There is something new coming to the parade this year, The Monster Mash-Up Flash Mob. Along with the Thriller re-enactment (which is still happening), the mash-up is open to all skill levels and those who want to participate.

Registration for either of these (can only be part of one) is between September 18 through October 19. Rehearsals will be held at Artworks at the Carver School.

For a complete events schedule, click here.

