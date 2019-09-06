Gather on Main brings new concept and sense of community to downtown

What you didn’t realize downtown Lexington needed: a one stop convenient spot for coffee, sandwiches, and beer. Thanks to Gather on Main, that place is here.

The newest coffee shop-meets-delicatessen-meets tap-house opened September 6 at 233 East Main Street in the former location of The Casual Pint.

At the end of June, The Casual Pint closed down and by the first of July the space was rebranded as Gather on Main. Owner Jason Elsea bought out of The Casual Pint franchise to transform the space into a new concept. Rather than being a craft beer store, he did away with that aspect to give this side of East Main Street what it really needed: a sense of community.

“We needed to meet a demand in this area that wasn’t being met,” says Elsea.

Located on the part of Main Street consumed by office spaces and banks, the purpose of Gather on Main is to be a quick and convenient place for your morning coffee fix, quick lunch meeting, or after work drinks without having to go too far.

“We chose the new name because we wanted a word that encompasses the sense of community we’re trying to provide here on Main Street. From making coffee, serving sandwiches, and pouring beer; we feel like people gather for all of those things.”

Ultimately, Elsea wants the new space to have an all-day coffee shop vibe. It looks similar to how it did before with the beer bar of 32 constantly rotating craft beers and an open seating area that fits roughly 60, along with the addition of a coffee and sandwich ordering station in the far back. There’s a “Gather” mural by Ken Grier and a wall of merchandise including custom glassware adorned with coffee bean vines, hop vines, and a cityscape inspired by downtown Lexington buildings.

The menu includes a variety of custom made sandwiches, wraps and salads while their coffee beans come from their neighbors at Cup of Commonwealth.

Asked what he’s most excited about the grand opening, Elsea is looking forward to becoming that space that everyone has been asking for, but for more personal reasons, he admits he just wants to hone his latte making skills.

Gather on Main is now open at 233 East Main Street.

Coffee is served starting at 7 am, the deli is open from 11 am to 3 pm, and beer is served from 11 am until close.

