Celebrate Think Pink month in Lexington

NEWS Race for the Cure

Race for the Cure is typically held in October for the Lexington area, but Lexington’s race has been rescheduled to April 2020. Louisville’s Race for the Cure is on October 12 at Cardinal Stadium beginning at 7 am. Candles for the Cure

My Favorite Things in Hamburg is partnering with Susan G. Koman in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, a portion of sales from the pink Capri Blue Volcano candle will be donated to the Susan G. Koman Foundation.

Yes Mamm!

All month long Lexus of Lexington is participating in the Yes Mamm! Program. With every new or preowned vehicle sold in the month of October, Lexus will donate to the program that helps spread breast cancer awareness. Confection for the Cure

Last month, select Lexington restaurants participated in Susan G. Komen Kentucky’s Confection for the Cure. Coles 735 Main, DV8 Kitchen, Lock- box, Missy’s Pies, Ramsey’s Diner, Ramsey’s Country Store, Red State BBQ, and Saul Good. Eppings on Eastside also joined in on the fun and served a rose white chocolate mousse, prickly pear gelee, and rose pepita crumble as a dessert. Proceeds from the desserts went to the foundation for cancer research.