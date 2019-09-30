Ace October 2019 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the October 2019 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In the October issue, we sit down with Vitale Buford as she discusses her upcoming memoir , Addicted to Perfect, that recounts her raw journey through an addiction to Adderall and ultimately perfection, and how she finally broke free.

Chef Tom has a “gourd” time teaching us how to make Pumpkin Pasta.

We also highlight Lexington news & events for Food, Spirits, Community, Home & Garden, and Health & Outdoors.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.