Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, October 2019

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse on Richmond Road, in the former Coba Cocina location near Idle Hour, has closed.

The Garage, a new neighborhood bar, opened at 3092 Leestown Road near Masterson Station.

Gather on Main opened last month in the former location of The Casual Pint at 233 East Main Street.

McLeod’s Coffee House is opening at 376 Southland Drive. Metropolitan Donuts and Coffee is closing its doors in the Beaumont area. The owners plan to continue serving coffee and baked goods at Barista Social on Malabu Drive. Nash’s Southern Table & Bar closed their doors in September after four months on Southland Drive in the former Willie’s Locally Known location. Southland Bagel, popular for their stand at Lexington Farmers Market, open at 428 Southland Drive. The Southern Deli & Tavern opened in the former Graze location on South Limestone. Spotz Gelato opened a new location at 128 North Broadway in the former site of Clawdaddy’s. EVENTS FRI OCT 4

It is National Taco Day and Chuy’s is celebrating all day long with taco specials on Friday, October 4 beginning at 11 am. SAT OCT 5

Housewarmings is hosting LexVeg-Fest, a community street-fair-like event promoting a plant-based lifestyle on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am. The Barn in The Summit at Fritz Farm is having a Rise & Dine brunch on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am, featuring one-time only brunch items, a full bloody mary bar, & more. SUN OCT 6

West Sixth Brewing is hosting a Lil’ Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 6 at 12 pm. There will be free activities for kids, an extended kids menu from Smithtown Seafood, and proceeds from the event will go to FoodChain. THU OCT 17

Winchell’s is hosting a five course dinner paired with different Rhinegeist beers for each course on Thursday, October 17 at 6:30 pm. TUE OCT 22

This October marks Alltech’s 20th Anniversary and HopCat is celebrating with a Halloween Beer Dinner featuring Alltech (Lexington Brewing Co.) on Tuesday, October 22 at 7 pm.

