Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, October 2019

RC6 is the newest bourbon to come out of Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series for 2019. It is called RC6 because it was made with a proprietary finish- ing stave called RC6 and took two years to develop. It enhances the fruit notes and baking spice flavors found in regular Maker’s Mark with a brighter finish.

Six new members from the bourbon world were inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame last month. The new members are: Katrina Egbert, Visitor Center Marketing Coordinator, Wild Turkey Distillery; Wesley Henderson, Co-Founder/Chief Innovation Officer, Louisville Distilling Co.; Larry Kass, Director of Trade Relations (Ret.),Heaven Hill Distillery; Charles W. Medley, Master Distiller, Medley Distilling Co./Charles Medley Distillery; Peggy Noe Stevens, Founder & President, Peggy Noe Stevens & Associates; Even G. Kulsveen, Executive Director, Willett Distillery (Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award)

Early Times Whisky wanted to find that All-American Dog to go with their All-American brand. They searched all over the country and have found their 10 winners for their national campaign. One of the winners is Lexington’s own Toy Austrailian Shepherd, Callie. “She’s always ready to let you know what’s on her mind,” said Joe, Callie’s owner. “She’s very vocal and it didn’t take her much time to warm up to me. She was following me around within the first few days we had her home.”

EVENTS

FRI OCT 4

Blue Stallion Brewing Company releases their Patchwork Purple Blackberry Sour on Friday, October 4. This release benefits the Carnegie Center.