Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, October 2019

NEWS
RC6 is the newest bourbon to come out of Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series for 2019. It is called RC6 because it was made with a proprietary finish- ing stave called RC6 and took two years to develop. It enhances the fruit notes and baking spice flavors found in regular Maker’s Mark with a brighter finish.
Six new members from the bourbon world were inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame last month. The new members are: Katrina Egbert, Visitor Center Marketing Coordinator, Wild Turkey Distillery; Wesley Henderson, Co-Founder/Chief Innovation Officer, Louisville Distilling Co.; Larry Kass, Director of Trade Relations (Ret.),Heaven Hill Distillery; Charles W. Medley, Master Distiller, Medley Distilling Co./Charles Medley Distillery; Peggy Noe Stevens, Founder & President, Peggy Noe Stevens & Associates; Even G. Kulsveen, Executive Director, Willett Distillery (Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award)
Early Times Whisky wanted to find that All-American Dog to go with their All-American brand. They searched all over the country and have found their 10 winners for their national campaign. One of the winners is Lexington’s own Toy Austrailian Shepherd, Callie. “She’s always ready to let you know what’s on her mind,” said Joe, Callie’s owner. “She’s very vocal and it didn’t take her much time to warm up to me. She was following me around within the first few days we had her home.”
EVENTS
FRI OCT 4
Blue Stallion Brewing Company releases their Patchwork Purple Blackberry Sour on Friday, October 4. This release benefits the Carnegie Center.
SAT OCT 5
Join West Sixth Brewing for their Oktoberfest benefiting Food Chain on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am.
Bourbon and Ballet with the Kentucky Ballet Theater is on Saturday, October 5 with cocktails beginning at 6 pm at the Bodley-Bullock House. After the dance is done, mix and mingle with the artists and listen to sweet music by the Youth Orchestra.
THU OCT 10
Experience a ‘Kentucky Hug’ as Ranada’s Bistro and Bar explores what is lovingly referred to as ‘The Olds’: Old Crow, Old Forester, Old Fitzgerald, Old Overholt, Old Grandad and Old Rip Van Winkle (85). This bourbon experience is Thursday, October 10 beginning at 6:30 pm.
FRI OCT 11
Celebrate Kentucky’s best food, culture, and music at the Bulleit Frontier Fair in Shelbyville on Friday, October 11 beginning at 6:30 pm.
SAT OCT 12
Travel through different regions spanning the globe by sampling wine and spirits at the Wine on the River in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 12 beginning at 2 pm.
THU October 17
Winchell’s and Rhinegeist team up for a five course beer dinner on October 17 at 6:30 pm. Limited seating, reservations required.
SAT OCT 19
The 7th Annual Bardstown Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 19 from 6-10 pm.
FRI OCT 25
The official first Boos & Booze Bar Crawl in Lexington is Friday, October 25 beginning at 4 pm.
__
This article also appears on page 15 of the October 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889