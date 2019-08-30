Yoga Month offers Community and Connection in Lexington

If Lissa Sims could tell you to do one thing to celebrate yoga month, it would be to stop right now, take a deep breath and notice how you feel. “That is yoga.”

Born and raised in Lexington, Sims is a Kentucky girl at heart. She says, “I have a friend who says there must be a tiny piece of collapsed star under the courthouse because no one ever seems to leave Lexington forever. Everyone eventually makes their way home not because of the star but because the people are intelligent and caring and open-minded. And we DO love our bourbon.”

She also points out “It is the greatest place in the entire world to live.”

Sims grew up just around the corner from the Henry Clay Estate, where she now leads a wildly popular outdoor yoga practice on the lawn. She’d love to tell you her childhood years spent playing at Ashland was all just foreshadowing, but she laughingly admits, “sometimes when I am there I think how funny it would be to 12-year-old me to see me standing there in the grass leading this big group of people through these crazy looking movements.”