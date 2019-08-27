What’s Open, What’s Closed in Lexington on Labor Day 2019

Labor Day is Monday, September 2, 2019. Below is a comprehensive list of what’s open and closed on Labor Day in Lexington, KY.

Will my trash be picked up on Labor Day?

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. No collection will be made on Monday, Sept. 2. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside collections on Monday will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Those impacted should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, Sept 4. Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

What’s open/closed in Lexington on Labor Day 2019?

Most national banks will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on the holiday.

All Lexington Public Library locations are closed on Labor Day.

Lexington pools at Shillito and Tates Creek are closed for the season.

Lextran will operate an SUNDAY SCHEDULE on Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of Labor Day.

Post offices are closed for Labor Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

Grocery stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Wal-Mart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Good Foods will be open during regular hours on Labor Day.

Where to do in Lexington on Labor Day 2019?

Drake’s on Tates Creek Come is having a Labor Day Patio Party on Sunday, Sep 1. Local musician Johnny Pop Day is playing from 6-10 pm. Enjoy half off beer towers, darts, corn hole, and trivia at 8 pm.

Break Room at the Pepper in the Distillery District opens at 5 pm on Labor Day. RC and the NightShades will be performing.

Man O’War Harley-Davidson hosts a Labor day soiree with live music, food, vendors, and more on Monday, Sep 2 at noon.

Fort Boonesborough State Park hosts a weekend filled with activities, bonfires, tours, and more the for Labor Day Weekend. The fun starts on Friday, August 30 at noon.

Adrenaline is having a Labor Day special all day long on Monday, Sep 2.

Enjoy some brunch at Carson’s Food & Drink Labor Day beginning at 10 am.

