What’s happening this Fall in Lexington, KY?

The leaves haven’t quite started to turn yet, but Fall Festival season is here, bringing with it beer, bourbon, BBQ, and so much more.

SEPTEMBER

Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival: Winchester, Aug 30 – Sep 1

The festival begins with a street dance on Friday evening and continues throughout the weekend with Arts and Crafts, Talent Contest, 5K Run, and a Walk with Friends from Aug 30 – Sep 1.

Kentucky State BBQ Festival: Danville, Sep 6 – Sep 8

Whether you spell it BBQ, Barbeque or Barbecue, it’s the taste of America. Spread the good word of BBQ — which is all about family, Americana, and feel good times. Sep 6 – Sep 8.

Lex Fest of Ales: Lexington, Sep 6

A fan-favorite, the Lexington Fest of Ales, is back at The Pavilion in downtown Lexington. Featuring over 35+ of your favorite local and regional craft breweries, tickets include 20 draught tastings, a commemorative tasting cup, live music, and more on Sep 6.

Festival of the Horse: Georgetown, Sep 6 – Sep 8

The Festival of the Horse has been a lively tradition in downtown Georgetown since the 1980s. This popular 3-day event is Sep 6 – Sep 8 and gives locals and visitors an opportunity to come together and commemorate horse heritage in the center of Horse Country.

Waveland Art Fair: Lexington, Sep 7 – Sep 8

Come browse, shop, and meet some of Kentucky’s top artists and their work. Enjoy the tour of Waveland’s main home, smokehouse, and ice house. Art fair is Sep 7 – Sep 8 with Saturday beginning at 10 am and Sunday at 11 am.