What to do with your last Summer Tomatoes

Fresh Tomatoes in the pumpkin patch? Really?

The tomato seedlings we bought from Henkle’s Herbs and Heirlooms at the farmers’ market last spring have morphed into one gigantic tomato hedge with collapsed tangled limbs limping over their cages, meandering and entwining at will. Amid the twisted growth, tomatoes poke through the trapped fallen leaves and dried up branches.

Oh sure, we’re happy to have tomatoes this late in the season. Who wouldn’t be happy? They just feel oddly out of place. A few mornings ago, I watched a confused squirrel try to bury a bright red tomato in his winter war chest. Welcome to the club, little buddy.

Fall tomatoes.

Eventually, I’ll roast them.

Or juice them.

Or throw them at the garage.

Right now, they’re just still so perky.

Cheery, even. Happy looking. Undaunted by the recent dreary weather and cool spell, I embraced their out of season swagger and threw together a Fall heirloom tomato salad. Sacrilege.

I sliced Black Carbon, Orange Minsk, and Red Jetsetter tomatoes into thick discs. To boost the flavor, I sprinkled them with sea salt and placed them in a colander over a large bowl to drain. After 20 minutes, I slid the tomatoes onto a large plate and used the salty sweet drippings for a broken tomato vinaigrette (1/4 cup tomato water, 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons olive oil, cracked pepper, and snipped chives).

I split a few Yellow Pear, SunSugar, and Supersweet tomatoes, and set them aside. For textural contrast, I grabbed another handful of the tiny sweet tomatoes, carefully scored the bottoms, and dropped them into boiling water for 5 seconds before plunging them into ice water. Their skins slid off easily to reveal hidden treasures.