What Lexington Needs…Think ‘Small’

In August, Lexington leaders will gather to celebrate the Small Business of the Year at the annual Salute to Small Business Awards held at Keeneland.

Among those to be honored at the luncheon are this year’s category winners, including Hallway Feeds for the Business Success Awards, the Minority Business Award for Synergy Coach and this year’s NonProfit award winner, Chrysalis House.

Being green for the Green Initiative Award means finding environmentally-friendly ways to do business that have a significant and positive impact on the company and/or the community. This year’s recipient is Synergy Home. Wrigley Media will take home this year’s Innovation Award.

The Group Legacy Award will go to The Locker Room. This Award celebrates companies that have been in business for 25-plus years, multi-generational businesses, and past Small Business Celebration award winners. The award recognizes staying power, longevity, the ability to adjust to the changing economic climate, and company growth.

The Small Business of the Year winner will be announced at the luncheon on August 22.

Past winners have included BACK Construction, Omni Architects, A Cup of Common Wealth, Joseph Beth Book- sellers, and Bates Security, to name a few.

BACK Construction, winner of 2018 Small Business of the Year.

Commerce Lexington held the first Salute to Small Business event in 1986, reporting that “small business owners have accounted for more of the job growth in our country over the last decade than large companies. Consumers rely on small businesses for everything from home repairs to dry cleaning to computer maintenance to lawn care, and when people find one they love, they are loyal for a lifetime.”

Mayor Linda Gorton, delivering a proclamation at Barney Miller’s, celebrating “Independents Week,” in July, said, “Our community thrives on local businesses and entrepreneurs. Our support of businesses owned by our friends and neighbors is one reason we have a healthy economy here in Lexington. Local businesses play a major role in keeping Lexington enter- taining, interesting, and unique. Many of Lexington’s independently owned give back to our community in goods, services, time, and talent. Lexington encourages its citizens to dream big and start their own businesses in our community.” (Barney Miller’s is celebrating 97 years in business in down- town Lexington.)

Dream big. Shop small.

Thirty years ago, Ace began including a regular feature from our readers titled, “What Lexington Needs.” A diverse array of local leaders — from artists and architects, to bankers and business owners, and elected officials of every stripe and party — participated over the decades. In honor of our 30th anniversary, we’ve re-opened the forum. Everyone is invited to contribute. Essays are typically 500 words or less, and the most important criteria is that the writer be passionate about what they believe Lexington needs. If you have an idea about What Lexington Needs, please email your comments, a photo, and a one-line bio to editor@aceweekly.com.

—

This article also appears on page 5 of the August 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

