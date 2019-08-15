University of Kentucky QB featured in Netflix show

A quarterback at the University of Kentucky is one of three players featured in a Netflix documentary series. Who is it? Are there other players featured?

Incoming true freshman, Nick Scalzo, is being featured on the Netflix docuseries, QB1: Beyond the Lights. The season also follows quarterbacks Lance LeGendre from Maryland and Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma.

In the opening trailer for season three, Scalzo is recorded saying “I’m just a very outgoing, adventurous type of kid who is a daredevil and an adrenaline junkie.”

During Scalzo’s senior year, he suffered a torn ACL and there is a clip in the new trailer where that moment occurred for the quarterback. He is currently cleared by doctors and has been practicing with his teammates at the University of Kentucky.

The true freshman is from Florida and attended Cardinal Gibbons High school. He is one of three new QBs that has been added to the roster this fall, joined by three-star prospect Amani Gilmore and graduate transfer Sawyer Smith.

You can catch the new season on Friday, August 16 on Netflix.