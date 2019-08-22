UK campus McDonald’s transforms, reopens on Limestone

Earlier today on Thursday, August 22, McDonald’s hosted a ribbon cutting for the remodeled campus location at 357 South Limestone.

Built in 1978, this McDonald’s was one of the first locations in Lexington. Last May, it was demolished and remodeled into a more modern location equipped with self ordering kiosks and digital menu boards.

After three months of renovations, the remodeled restaurant features two drive-thrus and two entrances on Jersey Street and Limestone. The McDonald’s sign was refurbished and remains the only feature from the original restaurant.

Following the ribbon cutting there was a grand opening celebration where the first 100 customers received a coupon for a free Big Mac every week for the next year. If customers weren’t the first 100 in line, they’re still able to enjoy $.25 hamburgers and $.30 cheeseburgers along with special all day giveaways.

With the new small-format Target next door, it was about time the campus staple McDonald’s received a much needed face lift.

