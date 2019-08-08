Tyler Childers makes Television debut

Kentucky native, Tyler Childers, made his first ever television appearance. When did he perform? What show?

Singer/songwriter, Tyler Childers, performed ‘House Fire’ from his new album, Country Squire, on Jimmy Fallon. His performance aired on Tuesday, August 6. If you were not able to watch the televised performance, you can see it here.

Country Squire not only features Tyler Childers and his band, but showcases other musicians like Stuart Duncan, Miles Miller, and Russ Pahl.

His new album is produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson and was recorded at TheButcher Shopper in Nashville, TN.

You can watch Tyler live at Railbird on Sunday, August 11 at 7:45 pm on the Elkhorn stage.

