Railbird Festival is a homecoming for Kelsey Waldon, Kentucky artists

This weekend is your chance to experience Keeneland like never before with Railbird, Lexington’s brand new music festival. Inside the historic horse grounds, Railbird celebrates music, bourbon, equine culture, and Lexington tradition.

With over 30 artists on the lineup, the festival features several artists who began their careers in Kentucky, including Tyler Childers, The Wooks, Justin Wells, Johnny Conqueroo, Kelsey Waldon, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, and Ian Noe.

Photo credit Laura E. Partain

Among the Kentucky natives performing this weekend is Kelsey Waldon, who grew up in Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky before moving to Nashville to pursue her country music career.

In May 2019, Waldon performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry with John Prine following his announcement that she would be the first artist in fifteen years to sign with his record label Oh Boy Records.

“John’s self-taught record was one of my first when I was 16 years old,” says Waldon. “I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams that when I was 31 years old John would help me put out my own record.”

Her newest album White Noise, White Lines releases on October 4, but she’ll play most of the songs from her new album at Railbird.

As a Nashville-based artist, Waldon still considers herself 100 percent a Kentuckian. Inspiration for White Noise, White Lines came from growing up in Kentucky. Waldon released her first two albums by herself, but this new album is special. It’s her most personal one yet, claiming “this whole album is my story.”

Photo credit Laura E. Partain

The Railbird Festival feels like a homecoming for Waldon. She’s played at The Burl in Lexington’s Distillery District, and now she’s performing on ‘The Burl Stage’ at Railbird this weekend.

“It’s always special to have that home state love,” says Waldon.

Kelsey Waldon will perform at Railbird on Sunday, August 7 at 2 pm on The Burl Stage.

Find the full schedule here.



—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.488