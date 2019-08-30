Lexington’s Jewish Food Festival meets Top Chef

One of Lexington’s best kept secrets when it comes to food festivals is returning for its fourth year at Temple Adath Israel.

Think of this year’s Jewish Food Festival as “The Tao of TAI.” Inspired by Top Chef’s season 16 in Kentucky, the festival is using the same matzo ball soup recipe Kentucky chef and runner up Sara Bradley made in the final episodes.

Initially, the festival considered dropping matzo ball soup from their menu lineup, says Mary Engel, who oversees the festival — reasoning, who wants a piping hot bowl of soup in the humid last days of summer? But after Bradley made it to the finals with her version, Engel realized they had to serve this popular new take.

During the final episodes of the season, cheftestants were challenged to make a dish reflective of their heritage, but using Chinese ingredients. In the second to last episode “The Tao of Macau,” Bradley made matzo ball soup using kombu, bok choy, black mushrooms and ginger, along with other more traditional ingredients.