Lexington Home and Garden News – September 2019

NEWS
Lexington’s PVA Office is inspecting areas throughout Lexington over the next few months for next year’s reassessments. PVA representatives will be driving through the areas inspecting the exterior of homes between now and December. These inspections are in preparation for 2020 property tax values. Resulting reassessment notices will be mailed on April 15, 2020.
During the Tour of Remodeled Homes, homeowners throughout Lexington opened their doors to show-case their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, the latest in bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more!
Lexington Waste Management will adjust its regular waste collection window on Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day. The make-up day is Wednesday, September 4.
Mentelle Home Tour is offering the first opportunity in four years to tour seven varied homes and gardens of the Mentelle neighborhood, which is bounded by Richmond Road and National Avenue, Walton and Richmond Avenues on Sunday, September 15.
EVENTS
Thursday September 5
Bring home your very own share of this season’s finest local produce at The Lyric on Thursday, September 5 starting at 5 pm.
Caring for your lawn can be a drag on the local environment. Join Bluegrass Greensource at one of their Sustainable Lawn Care workshops to learn how to care for your lawn in a more sustainable way at Rock House Brewing on Thurs- day, September 5 at 5:30 pm.
Sunday September 8
NoLi CDC dedicates the Butterfly Garden to the memory of Heather Shannon at Castlewood Park on Sunday, September 8 at 4 pm.
Tuesday, September 10
Fayette County Extension Office hosts an update on Lexington’s Economic progress with Mayor Linda Gorton on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 am.
Friday September 20
Join the downtown library for Gallery Hop: Paint by Nature on September 20 at 5 pm. Artists from the Paint By Nature exhibit will be on hand to talk about their work for this year’s plein air painting contest.
Come join The Senior Arboretum Horticulturist Jesse Dahl as he discusses 25 of his favorite low maintenance easy to grow perennials at The Arboretum on Friday, September 20 at 6 pm.
Thursday September 26
Learn the basics of soil nutrients and composition for your garden as the Organic Association of Kentucky hosts a Fertility, Cover Crops, and Soil Test- ing Field Day on Thursday, September 26 at 1 pm. This field day is open to all, but geared towards production farmers.
_______________________________________________________________________
This article also appears on page 18 of the September 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889