Lexington Home and Garden News – September 2019

Lexington’s PVA Office is inspecting areas throughout Lexington over the next few months for next year’s reassessments. PVA representatives will be driving through the areas inspecting the exterior of homes between now and December. These inspections are in preparation for 2020 property tax values. Resulting reassessment notices will be mailed on April 15, 2020.

During the Tour of Remodeled Homes, homeowners throughout Lexington opened their doors to show-case their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, the latest in bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more!

Lexington Waste Management will adjust its regular waste collection window on Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day. The make-up day is Wednesday, September 4.

Mentelle Home Tour is offering the first opportunity in four years to tour seven varied homes and gardens of the Mentelle neighborhood, which is bounded by Richmond Road and National Avenue, Walton and Richmond Avenues on Sunday, September 15.