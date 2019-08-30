Lexington Community News – September 2019

Salute to Small Businesses

Every year, Commerce Lexington hosts a luncheon to celebrate a Salute to Small Business. The 2019 were winners announced at the recent Keeneland luncheon.

Student rentals coming downtown

Aptitude Development has announced plans to construct a ten-story apartment building and garage, primarily for student rental, on the 200 blocks of Maxwell Street and Stone Avenue in the Aylesford neighborhood.

Welcome Brenda Cowan Elementary

The new Brenda Cowan Elementary hosted a ribbon cutting in August, celebrating the opening of the new school and the legacy of its namesake.

Check out that bus!

A sixth grader from Christ the King has won the LexTran Bus wrap competition. Polly Rink, 11 years old, submitted her design for the opportunity to have it wrap a LexTran bus. Jill Barnett, LexTran Assistant General Manager, said Rink’s use of diversity, color, and portrayal of a bus is what stood out among 70 entries. Her design will wrap the bus for at least 3 months.

Feeder’s Supply opens new location

Feeders’ Supply has opened their new location at the long-shuttered Walgreens on Harrodsburg Road. The Southland Drive location has relocated into the new Harrodsburg Road spot, more than doubling their space.

Environmental Discussion

Join the Lexington-Fayette County Environmental Commission on Tuesday, September 10 from 5:30 pm until 7 pm at Pivot Brewing for a discussion of community environmental issues.

Clydesdales take first walk

Last month, the latest additions to the Mounted Police Unit, Winchester and Remington, took their very first walk around the neighborhood with full gear. They were accompanied by fellow equine “officers” Bishop and Zane. The Clydesdales are not 100 percent ready for the busy traffic, but are getting closer each day. Mayor Linda Gorton was there when the two began their training and wanted to be present for their first outing around the neighborhood.