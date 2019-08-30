Lexington Community News – September 2019

NEWS
Salute to Small Businesses
Every year, Commerce Lexington hosts a luncheon to celebrate a Salute to Small Business. The 2019 were winners announced at the recent Keeneland luncheon.
Student rentals coming downtown
Aptitude Development has announced plans to construct a ten-story apartment building and garage, primarily for student rental, on the 200 blocks of Maxwell Street and Stone Avenue in the Aylesford neighborhood.
Welcome Brenda Cowan Elementary
The new Brenda Cowan Elementary hosted a ribbon cutting in August, celebrating the opening of the new school and the legacy of its namesake.
Check out that bus!
A sixth grader from Christ the King has won the LexTran Bus wrap competition. Polly Rink, 11 years old, submitted her design for the opportunity to have it wrap a LexTran bus. Jill Barnett, LexTran Assistant General Manager, said Rink’s use of diversity, color, and portrayal of a bus is what stood out among 70 entries. Her design will wrap the bus for at least 3 months.
Feeder’s Supply opens new location
Feeders’ Supply has opened their new location at the long-shuttered Walgreens on Harrodsburg Road. The Southland Drive location has relocated into the new Harrodsburg Road spot, more than doubling their space.
Environmental Discussion
Join the Lexington-Fayette County Environmental Commission on Tuesday, September 10 from 5:30 pm until 7 pm at Pivot Brewing for a discussion of community environmental issues.
Clydesdales take first walk
Last month, the latest additions to the Mounted Police Unit, Winchester and Remington, took their very first walk around the neighborhood with full gear. They were accompanied by fellow equine “officers” Bishop and Zane. The Clydesdales are not 100 percent ready for the busy traffic, but are getting closer each day. Mayor Linda Gorton was there when the two began their training and wanted to be present for their first outing around the neighborhood.
Shillito Park needs your help
Lexington Parks and Rec invites the public to Shillito Park from September 18 to September 22 to help the builders of the original playground participate in constructing the new one. Playgrounds by Leathers were the original designers of the playground 26 years ago. The new playground will feature the same design concept as the original with new and improved materials and safety features. To sign up, go to lexingtonky.gov/shillito.
New Executive Director for Lexington Public Library
Heather Dieffenbach, Acting Director of Lexington Public Library, has been named as the Lexington Public Library’s Executive Director. The Library’s Board of Trustees made the selection based on the recommendation of the Executive Director Search Committee—comprised of representatives from the Board of Trustees, the Board of Advisors, the Library Foundation, Friends of the Library, City Council, library staff, and the community at large. Dieffenbach began her career at Lexington Public Library (LPL) as a children’s librarian in 1998. She subsequently served as a children’s and youth services consultant and regional consultant for the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives before returning to LPL as the Northside Branch Manager and Director of Operations. She was appointed Acting Director in March. Dieffenbach says,“Libraries should be a place for everyone to learn, be that through reading, playing, gaming, or gathering. I am excited to bring my expertise in special education and community relationships to lead the next phase in Lexington Public Library’s long history of service to this community.” Dieffenbach is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Lexington.
September Salons
The 2019 September Salons benefiting Moveable Feast will take place on the four Sundays throughout September from 2:30 pm until 5 pm. Four different hosts will open their architecturally significant homes, and each event will be uniquely styled with entertainment, food, drinks, and up-close encounters with the arts.
New beginnings for Tates Creek HS
Tates Creek High School is getting closer to a brand new building. The local planning committee has recommended new construction for Tates Creek HS rather than renovations for a more cost effective plan. Designed by Tate Hill Jacobs Architects, the new construction would be built in phases on the current property.
Welcome Chase Niceley
Chase Niceley has been named Human Resources Coordinator at the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.
IN MEMORY
KET founder O. Leonard Press died in July at the age of 97. In 1962 the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation which helped Press create Kentucky Authority of Educational Television and he was named its first executive director. Longtime KET executive director Shae Hopkins said, in sharing the news, “Len inspired everyone who knew him, especially those who were fortunate to work with him, including myself. He was a visionary, and pioneer, who, in the early days of television, recognized the power of technology to provide equal access to educational programs and services for every Kentuckian no matter their location or circumstance. While we mourn the loss of a dear friend and mentor, and a true gentleman, we can find comfort in knowing that the legacy of Len Press will live on through the millions of lives that have been improved and enriched because of his vision, brilliance, tenacity and good will.” A Memorial is scheduled for Friday September 20 at 10 am at KET’s Leonard Press Network Center. Seating is limited. RSVP to 859.258.7005.
IN MEMORY
Ed Puterbaugh, of Boone Creek Creamery, and the Kentucky Proud Store on Palumbo, died in August. A celebration of life is planned for October and the family has suggested donations to Kentucky Waterways Alliance as a way to honor his memory.
_______________________________________________________________________
This article also appears on page 6 and 7 of the September 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889