Is Kroger adding a new fee?

Kroger has just announced they will now be charging a fee for a certain service at their stores. What service? How much of a fee?

If you are in the check-out line and decide you want cash back, don’t be surprised if you have to pay for it. Kroger is now charging a fee for wanting to get cash back when you purchase items.

Photo courtesy of Kroger social media

Don’t worry though, if you request 99 cents or less no fee, but anything more than that and you will be charged. Customers asking for $1 to $100 will see a .50 cent fee and anything from $100.01 to $300 will have to pay $3.50 to get that money.

Kroger took to twitter to explain their reasoning behind the new fee to customers saying “We have a fee due to banks and other retailers raising ATM fees and limiting the amount of cashback. We want to offer our customers a convenient, low cost, way to get their money. We hope you understand!”

Also, having a Kroger Plus card may help you save money with groceries, but don’t expect it to help with the fee. For now, the fee is only being tested in stores in the Cincinnati-Dayton region, which does include stores in Northern Kentucky. No word as to when or if the fee will come to the Lexington stores.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889