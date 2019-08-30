Health and Outdoors events in Lexington – September 2019

The Down Syndrome Association of Kentucky hosts a Family Fun Day and Walk at Masterson Station Park on Saturday, September 14 at 9 am.

Join Lexington Parks and Recreation for their Outdoor Skills Program and learn handy skills about orienteering to add to your repertoire on Saturday, September 14 at 9 am.

Sunday September 15

The University of Kentucky Physician Assistant (UKPA) Class of 2021 invites runners to take part in their 11th Annual Run for the Health of It 5k on Sunday, September 15 at Coldstream Park at 8 am.

Tuesday September 17

Learn about Intermittent Fasting, Carb Cycling, Macro Management, Advance Nutritional Strategies and more with Amanda Nighbert at Rock House Brewing on Tuesday, September 17 at 6 pm.

Thursday September 19

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes is hosting their Third Thurs- day Adventure Ride Series on Thursday, September 19 leaving Broomwagon at 3 pm.

Saturday September 21

The inaugural On The Move 5K Race & Kids 1K Art Dash is on Saturday, September 21 at 8:30 am at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall in North Lexington.