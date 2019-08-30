Health and Outdoors events in Lexington – September 2019

EVENTS
Monday September 2
RaceRise hosts the 3rd Annual Ernie’s Bacon Run 15K & 5K on Monday, September 2 (Labor Day) at 8 am in historic Midway, Kentucky.
Saturday September 7
The inaugural Run For The Ribs 5K is on Saturday, September 7 at 8 am at Millenium Park in Danville, KY.
CASA hosts their annual Superhero Run 5K on Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 am.
A Running Start 5K at Coldstream Park is on Saturday, September 7 starting at 6:30 pm.
Wednesday September 11
The 5th annual FOF/FOP Memorial Stair Climb at Kroger Field is Wednesday, September 11 at 7 pm.
Saturday September 14
Origin Lexington is hosting their Origin Sweat Series on Saturday, September 14 at 9 am in the Origin Lexington Ballroom at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
The Down Syndrome Association of Kentucky hosts a Family Fun Day and Walk at Masterson Station Park on Saturday, September 14 at 9 am.
Join Lexington Parks and Recreation for their Outdoor Skills Program and learn handy skills about orienteering to add to your repertoire on Saturday, September 14 at 9 am.
Sunday September 15
The University of Kentucky Physician Assistant (UKPA) Class of 2021 invites runners to take part in their 11th Annual Run for the Health of It 5k on Sunday, September 15 at Coldstream Park at 8 am.
Tuesday September 17
Learn about Intermittent Fasting, Carb Cycling, Macro Management, Advance Nutritional Strategies and more with Amanda Nighbert at Rock House Brewing on Tuesday, September 17 at 6 pm.
Thursday September 19
Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes is hosting their Third Thurs- day Adventure Ride Series on Thursday, September 19 leaving Broomwagon at 3 pm.
Saturday September 21
The inaugural On The Move 5K Race & Kids 1K Art Dash is on Saturday, September 21 at 8:30 am at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall in North Lexington.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lexington event is at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 21 at 9 am.
World Championship Bourbon Barrel Relay® is on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Daynabrook Farm hosts the first Great Pumpkin Run 5K on Saturday, September 21.
Friday September 27
The 3rd annual Bourbon Country Burn, a three-day bicycle tour of the bourbon distilleries and thorough- bred horse farms of Kentucky will be held on Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29.
Saturday September 28
Kentucky for Kentucky is hosting The Kentucky Kicks Ass Concert Campout on Saturday, September 28 at 2 pm at Hidden Ridge Camping at Lake Cumberland. A night of camping & music in the woods featuring Johnny Conqueroo and Cody Lee Meece, and a great selection of Kentucky For Kentucky merchandise.
Sunday September 29
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Kroger Field is on Sunday, September 29 at 3 pm.
This article also appears on page 13 of the September 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
